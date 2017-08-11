Baker administration introducing new regulations to reduce emissions

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is rolling out a new set of rules on greenhouse gas emissions.

The regulations to be announced Friday are aimed at bringing Massachusetts into compliance with an ambitious state law that calls for a 25 percent reduction in emissions by the end of the decade.

The regulations include clean energy requirements for utilities, reductions in carbon dioxide emissions from electricity generating plants, and curbs on methane emissions from natural gas distribution systems.

The state also plans to curb emissions from its own fleet of vehicles.

The rules were drawn up in response to a ruling in a lawsuit brought by environmental advocates.

State officials say the rules likely will increase consumer electric bills, but by no more than 2 percent a year.