3 western Massachusetts charter schools hoping to expand

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 42,000 students attend charter schools in Massachusetts. Now, charter schools in Springfield, Holyoke, and Hadley are all hoping to soon enroll more students.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is considering proposals to increase charter school enrollments in western Massachusetts. Holyoke Community Charter School has a proposal to add a charter high school, allowing students in the K-8 program to continue their education there. Under current expansion requests, Holyoke Community Charter would add 439 seats, Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School in Hadley would add 452 seats, and Veritas Preparatory Charter School in Springfield would add 108 seats.

“We’re providing a high-quality education for the students, for the children in our classrooms, while also providing that level of choice for parents,” said Dominic Slowey, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Charter Public School Association.

Both the Holyoke Community Charter School and the Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School have floated unsuccessful proposal for expansion in previous years. The board will evaluate the schools’ academic programs and enrollment demand.

This is just the first step in the process. The department will decide which applications make it to the final round by mid-September.