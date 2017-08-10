BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Water department crews have been working since the morning commute to fix a water main break near Route 10 in Bernardston.

Bernardston Police Chief Jim Palmeri told 22News that the break was reported at around 7:00 A.M. near the corner of Bald Mountain Road and Northfield Road (Route 10), which is right near the off-ramp for Exit 28A.

Palmeri said that the repair crews had to shut down several valves, which has affected some residents.

One of the travel lanes on Route 10 has been shut down while the repairs are being made. Traffic is getting by, but may be slowed through the area.

Palmeri said that there is no estimate at this time as to when the repairs will be finished.