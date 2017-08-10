Unattended food cooking on stove cause of fire in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a common cause of house fires. Someone left food cooking, unattended on their kitchen stove at Cliffside Apartments in Sunderland.

State Fire Marshal’s spokeswoman Jennifer Meith told 22News the fire started in a 2nd floor kitchen in Building “M” at Cliffside Apartments just after 6:30 p.m., Wednesday night.

When 22News was there, thick black smoke was coming from the building, but no flames. Everyone in Building “M” was forced to get out. 1 person had to be taken to hospital for breathing in smoke.

Kari Thaibault of Sunderland told 22News “I’ve been here for 10 years it’s a close-knit, usually a lot of people know everybody so when something like this happens we try to gather as a community and help each other out.”

Power was shut off to the ten-apartment building last night, but people were back inside in the morning.

Still no word on the condition of the individual taken to the hospital.

Meith said unattended cooking is the number one cause of fires at homes and apartments in Massachusetts.