Top 5 outdoor destinations for families to explore in Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – There’s still plenty of time to get outside and explore before the kids go back to school! Valerie Smart from the413mom.com shared her top 5 destinations for late summer adventures in Western Massachusetts.

5) Mittineague Park, 1695 Westfield Street (Route 20), West Springfield

hiking, playground, water play

Admission: FREE

4) Mt. Tom Universal Access Trail, 125 Reservation Road, Holyoke

accessible hiking, playground

Admission: $5 parking fee (in state plate)

3) Robinson State Park, 428 North St., Feeding Hills

hiking, pond with beach

Admission: $8 parking fee (in state plate)

2) Sanderson Brook Falls, Route 20, Chester

hiking, waterfall

Admission: FREE

1) Art in the Orchard, Park Hill Orchard, 82 Park Hill Road, Easthampton

apple orchard, sculpture installation

Admission: $5 suggested donation, $20 family max