Top 5 outdoor destinations for families to explore in Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – There’s still plenty of time to get outside and explore before the kids go back to school! Valerie Smart from the413mom.com shared her top 5 destinations for late summer adventures in Western Massachusetts.

5) Mittineague Park, 1695 Westfield Street (Route 20), West Springfield
hiking, playground, water play
Admission: FREE

4) Mt. Tom Universal Access Trail, 125 Reservation Road, Holyoke
accessible hiking, playground
Admission: $5 parking fee (in state plate)

3) Robinson State Park, 428 North St., Feeding Hills
hiking, pond with beach
Admission: $8 parking fee (in state plate)

2) Sanderson Brook Falls, Route 20, Chester
hiking, waterfall
Admission: FREE

1) Art in the Orchard, Park Hill Orchard, 82 Park Hill Road, Easthampton
apple orchard, sculpture installation
Admission: $5 suggested donation, $20 family max

