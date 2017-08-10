Third baby goat found with neck broken in central Massachusetts

Associated Press Published:

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Worcester County now say a third goat had its neck broken at about the same time two other goats were killed in a similar manner.

West Brookfield police say a resident reported Monday that two young goats had their necks snapped and were left on the home’s back entrance. Police said there was no question that the deaths were intentionally caused by a human and not by another animal. They think they were killed Sunday night or early Monday.

Baby goats killed in West Brookfield, left on owner’s steps

Police in neighboring North Brookfield said a resident found his baby goat dead of a broken neck Monday as well, but did not report the death to police until Wednesday after he heard of the other two goat deaths.

No arrests have been announced.

