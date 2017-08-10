Teenager hurt in hit and run in Springfield

17-year-old skateboard rider suffered serious head injuries

Barry Kriger

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle that drove away in Springfield Thursday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News the teenager was riding his skateboard on Knollwood Street when he was hit at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

“He suffered serious injuries,” Lt Rolland said.  “The car took off.”

Lt Rolland said the injured teen’s family picked him up and drove him to Baystate Medical Center.

Police had no information on the victim’s condition.

22News is covering this story and will provide new information as it becomes available.

