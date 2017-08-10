Taste of the Valley begins in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big crowds Thursday night for the start of the Taste of the Valley in West Springfield.

The Park Street Town Common was mobbed with people who came out to try all the foods from local restaurants.

The annual weekend-long gathering is put together by the town and the Rotary Club of West Springfield. People come from all over for a diverse selection of food… a “taste” of local restaurants signature dishes.

Brian Payne of Chicopee told 22News, “I think it’s great. It’s a beautiful night out. Kids love the rides, the food is good, everything’s good, life is good.”

In addition to the food, there will be live music from local artists every day of the “Taste.” There are also rides, games and a petting zoo.

The Taste of the Valley runs through Sunday night.