Talk/Read/Succeed program helping Springfield children get ahead

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Housing Authority hopes to end the cycle of poverty for thousands of children growing up in public housing.

The “Talk / Read / Succeed” program to help city children excel in school expanded Thursday to the Duggan Park apartments in Indian Orchard.

SHA Director Judge William Abrashkin told 22News that the program has achieved remarkable results at two other Springfield public housing projects.

Mother of five Merary Espada told 22News that she is enrolling all of her children in the program.

“I think it is helpful for them to learn in development to progress in school,” Espada said.

Hundreds of Duggan Park children are expected to enroll in the program, administered by educators from a converted apartment at Duggan Park.