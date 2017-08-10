Springfield Thunderbirds meet USAF Thunderbirds pilots before weekend airshow

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds met U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield Thursday night.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots and the Springfield Thunderbirds hockey team said it was an honor to meet, and share their love for their community.

It was a memorable day for Hockey and Air Show fans alike.

The Springfield Thunderbirds and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration team exchanged personalized gifts on the tarmac at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

Turns out, they’re more connected than you might think.

“Part of our namesake came from the Thunderbirds and our relationship with both Air Force bases in town, especially the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes,” said Nathan Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds.

“Each one of them is a proud member of that team and excited to share their pursuit of being the absolute best hockey team they can be and that’s what the Thunderbirds do,” Ryan Bodenheimer told 22News.

The USAF Thunderbirds are the premiere performers in the Westfield International Air Show.

The demonstration team told 22News that you can expect to see high speed, close head-on passes during their show.

The team also said they’ll be flying at speeds of 500 miles per hour, keeping viewers on their toes.