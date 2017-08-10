Sarno and police come up with new ways to stop gun violence and trafficking

BOSTON (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner John Barbieri were in Boston on Thursday to develop new techniques to get illegal guns off the street.

Mayors and police chiefs from across the region gathered in Boston for the New England Regional Gun Violence Summit. Law enforcement and government leaders shared best practices, policies and procedures to learn the most effective ways to keep violent offenders off the streets.

“No one is looking to infringe upon second amendment rights,” Sarno told 22News. “It’s extremely important that we continue to be proactive because we’re sinking a lot of money into our educational system, youth development and putting people to work, jobs.”

In June, two men died from gun violence in a shooting at Kickback Lounge on State Street in Springfield.

Local officials hope to reduce gun violence and illegal trafficking through enhancing gun owner outreach, regionally sharing registry information and keeping guns out of the hands of people with mental health issues.

Barbieri hopes to implement a Boston program in Springfield to reach out to legal gun owners about transfer and storage of firearms.

“We know a lot of the guns that are used in crimes are stolen from legitimate gun owners,” Barbieri said. “It’s a great preventative step to start that movement forward.”

Through recent efforts, Mayor Sarno told 22News crime in Springfield has been reduce by nearly 20 percent this year.

Representatives from more than 80 cities and towns attended the summit.