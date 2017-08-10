“Smorkchops” to celebrate National S’mores Day!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s National S’mores Day! John Slattery, General Manager and Head Chef at Papp’s Bar and Grill showed us how to make “Smorkchops” with grilled sweet potatoes!
Ingredients:
- 4 center cut pork chops.. .25 inch thick
- 1 cup crushed graham crackers
- 1 cup panko crumbs
- Salt
- Pepper
- Cinnamon
- Oil for frying
Fast mole
- .25 cup roasted red peppers
- .25 cup chilies in adobo
- 1 bar of sweetened dark chocolate
- 2 tbs smooth peanut butter
- 2 oz butter
- 1 oz chopped garlic
- Chipoltle powder
- Cinnamon
- Cumin
- Thyme
- Allspice
- 2 yams or sweet potatoes
- Oil
- Salt
- Pepper