“Smorkchops” to celebrate National S’mores Day!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s National S’mores Day! John Slattery, General Manager and Head Chef at Papp’s Bar and Grill showed us how to make “Smorkchops” with grilled sweet potatoes!

Ingredients:

  • 4 center cut pork chops.. .25 inch thick
  • 1 cup crushed graham crackers
  • 1 cup panko crumbs
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Cinnamon
  • Oil for frying

Fast mole

  • .25 cup roasted red peppers
  • .25 cup chilies in adobo
  • 1 bar of sweetened dark chocolate
  • 2 tbs smooth peanut butter
  • 2 oz butter
  • 1 oz chopped garlic
  • Chipoltle powder
  • Cinnamon
  • Cumin
  • Thyme
  • Allspice
  • 2 yams or sweet potatoes
  • Oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper

 

