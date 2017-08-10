Sarno, Barbieri attending summit on gun violence

BOSTON (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner John Barbieri are among representatives from 80 cities and towns across New England who are attending a summit on gun violence in Boston Thursday.

The Regional Gun Violence Summit, which is being held in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, is being hosted by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans. The idea of the summit is to form a partnership between different communities region-wide in order to reduce gun violence and crack-down on the trafficking of illegal guns.

In addition to crafting a region-wide strategy, city leaders will share best practices for reducing gun crime.

22News State House Reporter Elisha Machado will be at Thursday’s summit, and will speak with local leaders on their crime-reduction strategies on 22News tonight starting at 5:00.