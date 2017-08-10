Sarno, Barbieri attending summit on gun violence

Representatives from more than 80 cities and towns attending event in Roxbury

By Published:

BOSTON (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner John Barbieri are among representatives from 80 cities and towns across New England who are attending a summit on gun violence in Boston Thursday.

The Regional Gun Violence Summit, which is being held in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, is being hosted by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans. The idea of the summit is to form a partnership between different communities region-wide in order to reduce gun violence and crack-down on the trafficking of illegal guns.

In addition to crafting a region-wide strategy, city leaders will share best practices for reducing gun crime.

22News State House Reporter Elisha Machado will be at Thursday’s summit, and will speak with local leaders on their crime-reduction strategies on 22News tonight starting at 5:00.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s