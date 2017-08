CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction continues at several of the former Mass Pike toll plazas here in western Massachusetts.

There was paving work going on at Exit 5 in Chicopee on Thursday.

Crews are scheduled to finish up the paving work there Friday.

Work at Exits 3 and 4 has already been completed.

MassDOT said all construction should be complete at all Mass Pike exits by the end of November.