Preseason Game 1: Jaguars vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) — The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots begin the preseason with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

22News will be providing scores during the game on this page.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. and airs on 22News. Tonight’s episode of Jeopardy will be shown at the conclusion of the game.

Don’t expect to see the team’s marquee players, like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. According to The Boston Herald, the Patriots are likely to have Jimmy Garoppolo and/or Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

22News will also air several regular season New England Patriots games on NBC’s Thursday or Sunday Night Football. Currently, scheduled games include the Kansas City Chiefs at the Pats on September 7, the Atlanta Falcons at New England on October 22, and the Patriots at the Denver Broncos on November 12.

The rest of the preseason will air on 22News as well:

August 19 at 8:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Houston Texans

August 25 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

August 31 at 7:30 p.m. – New York Giants at New England Patriots