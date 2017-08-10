Preemptive strike on the table?

(NBC News) – Calling President Trump’s “fire and fury” warning “a load of nonsense.”

North Korea issues a new, more specific threat – a show of “absolute force,” promising to fire four missiles in the waters surrounding the U.S. territory of Guam.

Guam’s governor on Fox: “There is concern and worry, but there is no panic,” said Governor Eddie Baza Calvo.

Defense Secretary James Mattis warns North Korea will “lose any conflict it initiates.” “They’re not going to make an out of the blue strike against the U.S., Japan, Guam or South Korea because they know that’s national suicide,” said Daryl Kimball, Executive Director, Arms Control Association.

But some wonder whether the U.S. will act first.

Multiple military sources tell NBC the Pentagon has prepared a pre-emptive strike plan involving B-1 bombers

Targeting missile launch sites in North Korea.

Critics fear that’s a bad move. “Kim Jong Un would be compelled to respond. He would lash out militarily. That’s a bad set of outcomes from where we sit now,” said Admiral James Stavrides (Ret.), NBC News Military Analyst.

The safer alternative: diplomacy: “The pressure campaign is working.” State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert

U.S. diplomats aren’t giving up on avoiding a military conflict.

Despite the Secretary of State’s attempt to downplay President Trump’s heated warning, the State Department says they’re both on the same page.