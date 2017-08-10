Preece continues hot streak; prevails in Bud King Of Beers 150

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Ryan Preece continues the hot streak as he spun and came back won the Bud King Of Beers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event Wednesday night at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, going back-to-back after winning at Stafford Motor Speedway last Friday.

Defending champion Doug Coby was doing all he could to catch Preece as the bad luck continued for Coby, where a tire went down and he hit the wall. The race finished under caution. Ted Christopher out of Plainville, CT was second and point leader Timmy Solomito out of Islip, NY finished in third. Solomito extended his point lead by 10 points over Rowan Pennink. Pennink finished seventh. Preece jumped to third in the points after missing a race in May and trails by 19 points over Solomito

Preece led a race-high 93 laps. Preece told 22News that he has to keep winning races as his career depends on it. He won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race back at Iowa Speedway on July 29 for Joe Gibbs Racing .

“We had a really good car. To be honest with you, it was getting hairy the last few laps. Just pretty much riding the wave. We gotta keep winning, though. Its the only way I am going to stay relevant right now. If people keeping seeing my name winning races, especially after that whole Iowa deal, its the only way I am going to make a future for myself.” Preece said.

Preece will miss the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event in New Hampshire in September; instead he will be racing at Kentucky Speedway that weekend with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Ted Christopher finished second in Wednesday night’s race. He felt he got thrown to the back ” I guess we we’re speeding on pit road. I don’t know how they do that here. It was a good run. We we’re really good at Stafford last week. I knew we had something to build on with that.” Christopher Said

Sometimes when a driver finishes second after having bad luck, sometimes it may feel like a win. Christopher told 22News a win is a win.

“Its a good finish. Its something to build upon. Looking forward to going to Bristol.” Christopher said.

Timmy Solomito led 39 laps. When asked about points racing, Solomito told 22News the plan is to keep coming racing and putting the best finishes they can.

“You don’t want to put yourself in a position like I did at New Hampshire to get wiped out. You got to race smart, but you got to race hard, too. Still a long time to go in the season. Still a lot of time left. You don’t want to put yourself in a position to get wiped out early and lose a lot of points. You gotta run hard. You gotta be smooth and gotta be there at the end to collect points. Just focusing on the big picture definitely right now. Tonight was a good points night so was Stafford.” Solomito Said

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams had a short day on Wednesday, where they arrived later in the day and had a late afternoon practice with qualifying at night and then straight to the race after the Limited Sportsman race on Wednesday night.

Matthew Swanson told 22News that it gives the fans who have to work a better chance to get there.

“You can definitely tell with the crowds. They did it last week at Stafford and the crowd showed with that and then crews that have to work. This is a busy stretch for us. We’re going to Stafford on (last) Friday. Thompson on a Wednesday and then Bristol the following Wednesday, so that’s a lot of work. The crew guys and the drivers have to take off. It just helps a lot to being able to have all your guys here.” Swanson Said

Defending NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion Doug Coby gave 22News a different opinion.

“Doesn’t really matter I guess what I think about it. It makes the day tough to get everything done. First, its drivers’ meeting, and then right to practice, then right to scaling for qualifying, then right to the autograph session, then right to qualifying, then right to the race. Its nice to have some time to think about what we want to do and to talk to the team about where we’re going to be. Luckily for us, everybody does their job and we can all do it separately, but then we can get together where we can and try and figure out the plan. I don’t love it. They think its saving time and saving cost. Everybody is here all day anyway. I would like to come in a little earlier. Practice a little earlier and then have some, time especially between qualifying and the race,” Coby said.

Dave Sapienza comes out from Riverhead, N.Y., a section of Long Island. He told 22News the one-day schedule works to his advantage for him and his race team.

“The one day is good. This way it doesn’t cut into the work schedule as much where its a two day, three day show. Its beneficial. I like the way they do it when they have three men over the wall at one time. That kind of works out good because there is a couple guys that can’t get off work. I like it. Traveling is not as much. We’re here in Connecticut; there quick. Just the heavy travel like going to Bristol next week that is going to be the killer. I like the one days where you get in later. We don’t have to get up as early and we got time to travel. Time to actually think and we get it done all in one shot. I like it. Its pretty cool.” Sapienza said.

With five other races happening on Wednesday night, Randy Cabral took down the 25 lap NEMA Midgets feature. Keith Rocco took down the 30 lap Sunoco Modified Feature. Brent Gleason won the 20 lap Limited Sportsman feature. Wayne Burroughs, Jr. won the 15 lap Mini Stock feature. The late model finish was under review at press time.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will continue their busy summer stretch as they head to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN for their next race this upcoming Wednesday.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will have two more events on the oval in 2017 with their next event being held on Wednesday September 10th and the Sunoco World Series Of Racing being held on Friday-Sunday October 13th-15th with 18 divisions of racing.

Ryan Preece celebrates winning the Bud King Of Beers 150. Image Courtesy: Matt Wiernasz Doug Coby (2) racing side by side with Ryan Preece (6). Image Courtesy: Matt Wiernasz Timmy Solomito (16) racing down the backstretch with Rowan Pennink (3). Image Courtesy: Matt Wiernasz Doug Coby (2) racing down the backstretch with Ted Christopher (82). Image Courtesy: Matt Wiernasz Randy Cabral celebrates winning the NEMA Midgets feature. Image Courtesy: Matt Wiernasz Randy Cabral (74) racing with John Zych (9) in the NEMA Midgets. Image Courtesy: Matt Wiernasz Seth Carlson (71) and Avery Stoehr (39) involved in a crash in the NEMA Midgets race. Image Courtesy: Matt Wiernasz