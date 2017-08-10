Police: Man at gym took another person’s keys, stole credit cards from car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man who they say took someone else’s keys at the gym, and then used them to open the victim’s car and steal two credit cards.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the incident happened at the Planet Fitness on Memorial Drive on Tuesday.

Wilk says that after the man obtained the keys, he went out of the gym, went up to the victim’s car, opened it, and took items from inside. Afterwards, the suspect drove away in what is described as a “smaller black car.”

The stolen credit cards were later used at the Walgreen’s and CVS stores on Memorial Drive. Surveillance videos from the stores showed the same suspect using the cards.

The suspect, a white man, has a large tattoo on his left leg, and a smaller tattoo on his right leg. If you have any information on his identity, you are asked to call Chicopee police detectives at (413) 594-1730.

