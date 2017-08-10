Police hospitalized after drug raid

(WPXI/NBC News) Eighteen law enforcement officers were treated for exposure to the powerful painkiller fentanyl following a raid targeting suspected dealers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Wednesday.

The chemical substance went airborne during the raid and was either inhaled or absorbed by those officers who then reported feeling dizzy and numb.

“This is a pretty quiet neighborhood so this isn’t something we expected to wake up to,” said neighbor Adam Dailey, who described it as “surreal” to see police cars, SWAT vehicles and a hazardous waste truck.

“Fentanyl exposure is an all- too-real risk to law enforcement, as we learned this morning,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Soo Song. “During the search of the Bond Street residence pursuant to the search warrant, a table where the drugs were being bagged was overturned causing the suspected fentanyl to become airborne. Quick and professional action by first responders helped avert a potential catastrophe.”

