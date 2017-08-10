Police hospitalized after drug raid

WPXI's Courtney Brennan Published: Updated:
Eighteen police officers treated for exposure to potentially deadly painkiller fentanyl after raid on Pittsburgh home.

(WPXI/NBC News) Eighteen law enforcement officers were treated for exposure to the powerful painkiller fentanyl following a raid targeting suspected dealers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Wednesday.

The chemical substance went airborne during the raid and was either inhaled or absorbed by those officers who then reported feeling dizzy and numb.

“This is a pretty quiet neighborhood so this isn’t something we expected to wake up to,” said neighbor Adam Dailey, who described it as “surreal” to see police cars, SWAT vehicles and a hazardous waste truck.

“Fentanyl exposure is an all- too-real risk to law enforcement, as we learned this morning,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Soo Song. “During the search of the Bond Street residence pursuant to the search warrant, a table where the drugs were being bagged was overturned causing the suspected fentanyl to become airborne. Quick and professional action by first responders helped avert a potential catastrophe.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2fuQnuN

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s