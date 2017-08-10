Pet of the Week: Mystic the ferret

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Mystic, a 4-year-old ferret. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Mystic and about other events going on at Dakin.

Mystic the Ferret

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years

Background:

Mystic came to Dakin recently because his person had to move and Mystic couldn’t go to the new home. His person tells us that Mystic is litter box trained, is very laid back, calm, content and also playful in his moments! Mystic is bound to be a terrific new companion. Come see him at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Basic facts about ferrets:

Their habitat should be cleaned about once a week (also, bedding changed once a week), with litter box cleaning daily

A well-balanced ferret diet consists of high quality ferret food, chlorine-free filtered water

Limit amounts of ferret treats!

Ferrets need a large, multi-tiered wire-sided habitat with good ventilation, a secure door and a solid floor. Openings between the wires should be small enough to be escape-proof

They love to have hammocks to sleep in

Toys and a hiding box are a must for their habitat to keep them happy and stimulated

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/36091757

News/Other Events

Clear the Shelters! – “Small” Pet adoption fees are half off for one day – Saturday, August 19 at both Dakin Adoption Centers in Springfield and Leverett

Dakin is proud to partner with WWLP-TV and NBC Universal to promote “Clear the Shelters” on Saturday, August 19. To celebrate this effort to find shelter pets a home, we will be reducing the adoption fees for our “small” animals by 50%! Small animals include rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, hamsters, rats, chinchillas, ferrets and birds (based on availability). Check this page from our website to see a constantly updated listing of the pets available at both locations: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org