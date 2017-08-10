Patriots fans ready for first preseason game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are home in Gillette Stadium for their first pre-season game of the year, Thursday night.

22News spoke with fans about how many games they think the Patriots will win this season.

Fans said they don’t care how many games the Patriots win. They said all that matters is a 6th Super Bowl Championship.

Some have said this can be one of the best Patriots team ever.

With almost the whole team returning from last year’s championship season and some new additions, it’d be hard to think otherwise.

Even though some have said this team can go undefeated, all fans care about is another Super Bowl Championship.

“Super Bowl is what I want, perfect season I mean look what we did that first time, go to the Super Bowl and lose it, I don’t think so I think everyone is gonna be out there gunning for us, It’d be a really tough feat again to do that,” said Brian Bernard.

Their path to that 6th Championship begins tonight when they take on the Jaguars at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on 22News.