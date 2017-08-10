Owners of cars could be held liable for accidents, even if car is stolen

Some advise drivers to opt for "comprehensive" coverage

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – If your car is stolen and it’s involved in an accident, you could be held liable. It’s important to report your car stolen as soon as you realize someone took it.

Chris Hess of Southwick Insurance told 22News as long as you report the theft, you won’t be held responsible should it get into an accident. Hess advises drivers to opt for “comprehensive” coverage.

It guarantees that your insurance company pays for damage caused by something other than a collision, like fire, theft or vandalism.

Daniel Toloch of Springfield said, “Whoever hit me and stole the car… well, hopefully they’ll go to jail.”

Hess said it doesn’t matter if you report your car stolen before or after an accident occurs – as long as you can provide a written report from the police department.

