Northampton police to increase impaired driving patrols

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department is one of 200 police departments that received grants to get impaired drivers off the road.

The grant is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative. This year’s campaign takes on driving under the influence of marijuana.

The grant was awarded to the Northampton Police Department by the Highway Safety Division and focuses specifically on increasing the number of impaired-driving patrols on local roads.

Police are looking for signs of people being high, as well as people who are high and have been drinking.

In Massachusetts, marijuana or marijuana-type drugs were the most prevalent types of drugs found in people killed in car crashes from 2010-2014. Seventy-seven percent of the impaired drivers were men between that time period.

Northampton Police Captain John Cartledge told 22News the added patrols will reduce needless deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving.

Driving while high increases reaction time and sleepiness, and decreases motor skill coordination.