CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We are celebrating National S’mores Day! Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, showed us how to make Easy No-Bake S’mores Bars.

Easy No-Bake S’mores Bars

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter, softened (salted butter would also work fine)

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups graham cracker crumbs (8 full crackers if you’re creating your own crumbs)

1 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp sea salt or kosher salt

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows

Directions

Line the baking pan with foil or parchment paper so that it extends up the sides, and spray lightly with non-stick cooking spray. (If you don’t have cooking spray, rub a little bit of butter over the bottom and up about 1 inch of the sides of the pan.)

In a mixer bowl, beat the butter, sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes). Beat in the graham cracker crumbs, flour, and salt. then beat in the sweetened condensed milk. With a wooden spoon or spatula, mix 1 cup of the chocolate chips and 1 cup of the marshmallows.

Transfer the mixture into the 13×9 inch pan and use the spatula to press the mixture into an even layer.

Sprinkle the surface with the remaining chocolate chips and marshmallows. Gently press them into the batter.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for a couple hours.

To cut, use the foil to lift the bars out of the pan. Cut into squares. If you are going to return them to the refrigerator, cover with plastic wrap.