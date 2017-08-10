No bail for man accused of Holyoke double homicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – No bail for the man accused of shooting and killing two men in Holyoke early Monday morning.

Hampden County DA Spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 19-year-old Ivan Ramos was formally charged with two counts of first degree murder on Thursday.

He was ordered held without bail in Holyoke District Court.

Ramos is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Colin Hodges and 37-year-old Arnaldo Rentas at a South Summer Street apartment early Monday.

Ramos surrendered to police this morning after his photo was made public Wednesday.

Leydon said police are still looking into the motive for the shooting.