New Tower Square Hotel sign in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s official: a new sign is facing the highway from the former Springfield Marriott.
MassMutual this past June announced the sale of both Tower Square and the nearby Marriot hotel.
As part of the transition, the Marriott now has a new name: The “Tower Square Hotel Springfield.” The sign went up on Thursday.
MassMutual sold the property after owning it for more than 45 years.