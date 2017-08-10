New Tower Square Hotel sign in Springfield

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s official: a new sign is facing the highway from the former Springfield Marriott.

MassMutual this past June announced the sale of both Tower Square and the nearby Marriot hotel.

As part of the transition, the Marriott now has a new name: The “Tower Square Hotel Springfield.” The sign went up on Thursday.

MassMutual sold the property after owning it for more than 45 years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s