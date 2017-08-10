New drop off box for unused medications inside police station

Needles will not be taken by the Northampton Police

Published:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is providing a safe place for residents to dispose of unused or out-of-date prescription medications.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office has teamed up with the Northampton Police Department and placed two drug drop off boxes just inside the front door of police Headquarters.

The police and the D.A. hope this will prompt people to clear their cabinets of unwanted drugs, and keep them away from children and drug abusers.

Ervin Staub of Holyoke told 22News, “Sure, that’s an easy and safe way to get rid of it. And I assume that then the police will get rid of it.”

Individuals are asked to bring unwanted medication in a one gallon or smaller, clear plastic bags. You can’t bring needles. They will only accept prescriptions pills and sealed prescription patches.

Drug drop off box in Ludlow emptied regularly

