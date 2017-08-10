NASA tests “Mega-Rocket”

WESH's Dan Billow Published: Updated:
The first finished part of NASA's planned mega-rocket has been checked out and tested, bringing it closer to a 2019 launch.

When the new upper stage of NASA’s mega-rocket moved out of its testing and checkout building, it signaled real progress.

“This is going to push the Orion vehicle, whether it’s crewed or not, to the vicinity of the moon, stepping beyond low earth orbit, something we haven’t done in over 40 years, so it’s exciting. It’s truly exciting,” astronaut Butch Wilmore said.

The trip should happen sometime in 2019, a voyage of more than 250,000 miles beyond the moon.

NASA’s also testing the new rocket’s engines, and casting its booster rockets.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hO3SWX

