More smoke detectors to be installed in Heath senior’s homes

HEATH, Mass. (WWLP) – A Franklin County Fire Department asked and received more smoke detectors for its elderly homeowners who live alone.

A recently installed smoke detector alerted an elderly Health resident that a fire had started in his kitchen last week. Firefighter Jack Gougeon answered that call.

“Only God knows what could have happened if he did not have them put in,” Gougeon told 22News. “But we are very thankful that he did.”

Eighty-nine year old Alli Thane of Heath lives alone.

The western Massachusetts Red Cross recently made provisions to install smoke detectors in her home.

She described the value of the smoke detector when her grandson spilled grease into the oven.

“I put on the oven and later put in some biscuits and the whole house filled with smoke,” said Thane. “Well the smoke detectors went flying off, we didn’t know how to shut ’em off.”

We’re told Heath will be asking for more smoke detectors to protect their elderly.

Western Massachusetts Red Cross Executive Director Jen Garutti assured them, they’ll get all the smoke detectors they need.