MassHealth members may get a refund

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A health care company will refund hundreds of MassHealth members.

Apria Healthcare will pay more than $750,000 for directly billing people for services already covered under MassHealth. Apria agreed to pay $99,008 in restitution and $665,934 in penalties.

Apria has a location in Springfield, they provide medical services, devices and equipment to MassHealth members.

The Attorney General says Apria billed more than 1000 members for hundreds of thousands of dollars for services covered by MassHealth.

In some cases this negatively impacted MassHealth members’ credit scores. When a collection agency was brought in for non-payment.

Apria told 22News they have already started refunding clients and are working with the Attorney General’s office to pay back the restitution for the 500 or so members that paid those bills.

Below is a statement from Apria Healthcare:

“We are pleased to have resolved this matter with the Massachusetts Attorney General,” said Apria’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Raoul Smyth. “Although, as set forth in the Assurance of Discontinuance filed in connection with the settlement between the parties, Apria denies that it has violated any Massachusetts laws, this resolution reflects Apria’s desire to put this matter behind it so that it can continue to focus on the needs of patients. As noted in the press release issued by the office of the Attorney General regarding this matter, the investigation covered the period from December 2011 through April 2017, but Apria in fact addressed the processes that were the focus of the Attorney General early during the pendency of the investigation and long before this settlement was reached. Also, even though we have reduced our Medicaid business in many other states, we have not done so in Massachusetts. The unique circumstances presented in this matter have not changed Apria’s commitment to providing high quality service to MassHealth beneficiaries.”