Man arrested after packaged-for-sale heroin allegedly found in North Adams home

Large amount of cash found inside home as well

Published:

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in northwestern Berkshire County Wednesday after police say they found drugs inside a North Adams home.

According to North Adams police, Joseph Pini is now being charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, a subsequent offense.

North Adams police say the Berkshire County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 103 Liberty Street, where they allegedly found multiple bags of heroin packaged for sale, as well as a large amount of cash.

 

