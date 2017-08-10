Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen created “pop up pantry” in Holyoke

Chicopee-based agency partnering with Enlace de Familias of Holyoke

Sy Becker Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For nearly half a century, Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen has provided food for the hungry of Chicopee. Now, the agency is branching out; creating what is known as a “pop up center,” to feed the needy in South Holyoke.

Lorraine’s Kitchen brought food to Enlace de Familias community services on Main Street. The food will be distributed every Friday from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.

“There is such a Holyoke need- so many people living with food insecurity. We were hoping that coming down here and partnering up with La Familia, the community center, we would be able to meet the need here in Holyoke,” Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen Executive Director Andrea Marion said.

Lorraine’s Kitchen will continue to help Chicopee’s needy from its site off Meadow Street. They are also committed to helping those in need at the Chicopee Senior Center.

