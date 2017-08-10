Junior Achievement program encourages entrepreneurship in young people

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting your own business can be a challenge for anyone, but success can be especially rewarding when the entrepreneurs are 11 and 12-years-old.

Junior Achievement of Springfield provided advice and encouragement for Amber Fedor and Yanaideliz Vasquez to market and sell their picture frames they call “Picto-Frames,” a simpler way of inserting the picture into the frame.

The two girls are among dozens of young people involved in Junior Achievement’s summer program at the UMass Springfield Center at Tower Square.

The girls have even written their own jingle for Picto-Frames:

Picture frames make an easy day

And only ten dollars you need to pay

Lift the clip, put your pictures in

And you can throw your old frames in the bin

Amber is a student at St. Thomas School in West Springfield and Yanaideliz attends Kiley Middle School in Springfield.

They only met a week ago and have already sold three of their Picto-Frames.