Holyoke double homicide suspect has turned himself in

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Holyoke earlier this week has turned himself in to police.

Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon says 19-year-old Ivan Ramos has surrendered, and is now expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Colin Hodges and 37-year-old Arnaldo Rentas at a South Summer Street apartment early Monday morning. The two victims were allegedly found by police shot to death on a second floor rear porch of the residence.

Leydon said police are still looking into what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is still being asked to call Holyoke Police at 413-533-8477 or the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993.