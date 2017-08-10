Holyoke double homicide suspect has turned himself in

Victims were found dead on porch of second floor apartment

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Hampden County District Attorney

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Holyoke earlier this week has turned himself in to police.

Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon says 19-year-old Ivan Ramos has surrendered, and is now expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court.

2 dead in Holyoke shooting, single shooter sought

He’s accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Colin Hodges and 37-year-old Arnaldo Rentas at a South Summer Street apartment early Monday morning. The two victims were allegedly found by police shot to death on a second floor rear porch of the residence.

Leydon said police are still looking into what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is still being asked to call Holyoke Police at 413-533-8477 or the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s