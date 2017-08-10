Holland Police officer has elevated levels of carbon monoxide in blood

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holland police officer has tested positive for elevated levels of carbon monoxide, as the department keeps an eye on CO levels inside their police cruisers.

Contaminated cruisers, from Austin, Texas to Auburn, Massachusetts, poisonous fumes are backing up into police cruisers making officers sick.

The department began installing CO detectors inside their cruisers, following national news of carbon monoxide leaks becoming a problem inside Ford Police Interceptor SUVs.

A police officer in the eastern Hampden County town of Holland has elevated levels of carbon monoxide in his blood. Holland’s Police Chief told 22News the officer is fine now. The officer recently got tested after hearing about the carbon monoxide issues linked to Police Interceptor Ford Explorers.

“It’s really just mind boggling,” said Herbert Duggan of Duggan Vehicle Equipment.

Ford Explorers that have been modified for police departments, called the “interceptor package,” are linked to the problem. Holland’s police chief used this carbon monoxide detector to test for C-O in his explorer during highway use.

“We did register up 31 ppm in this vehicle,” said Holland’s Police Chief Bryan Haughey. “I would say it should be 0.”

The automaker said it is still looking into the issue, but notes that the problem could have to do with the installation of equipment inside police SUVs after the vehicles leave the factory. Holes drilled in the rear of police vehicles to install equipment could cause exhaust to leak into the cabin if the holes are not properly sealed.

The department conducted its own testing of their SUVs, and found that two of them had elevated carbon monoxide levels, while other cruisers had a zero reading.

“They’re questioning some exterior lighting that’s placed on the vehicle so we’re working alongside Ford engineers, our valued customers, to come up with a solution to make officer safety a top priority,” Duggan said.

Ford believes the problem may be created when police departments drill holes to install lights or radio equipment, allowing exhaust to seep into the cruiser. Ford engineers this month fixed several Auburn Police cruisers after six officers were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to a posting on the department’s official Facebook page, one of their officers, who had requested a carbon monoxide blood test, had a 3.4 percent CO level in his blood- adults who do not smoke should test less than 2.3 percent. The same officer had received medical treatment back in April for symptoms including nausea, rapid heart rate and dizziness, however he had not been tested for carbon monoxide exposure at that time.

It is not clear exactly what caused the elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the officer’s blood.

The company that installed aftermarket equipment on the cruisers will examine them Thursday to ensure everything is properly sealed. According to the department’s Facebook posting, the company has assured police that they followed all factory recommendations when they made the installations.

Here are safe levels of carbon monoxide in parts per million. Zero is fresh air and nine is the maximum recommended level inside. Anything from 10-24 is possible health effect with long term exposure. The levels in that Holland cruiser was 33 ppm.

