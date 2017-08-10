Holland police officer has elevated levels of carbon monoxide in blood

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holland police officer has tested positive for elevated levels of carbon monoxide, as the department keeps an eye on CO levels inside their police cruisers.

The department began installing CO detectors inside their cruisers, following national news of carbon monoxide leaks becoming a problem inside Ford Police Interceptor SUVs.

The automaker says it is still looking into the issue, but notes that the problem could have to do with the installation of equipment inside police SUVs after the vehicles leave the factory. Holes drilled in the rear of police vehicles to install equipment could cause exhaust to leak into the cabin if the holes are not properly sealed.

The department conducted its own testing of their SUVs, and found that two of them had elevated carbon monoxide levels, while other cruisers had a zero reading.

According to a posting on the department’s official Facebook page, one of their officers, who had requested a carbon monoxide blood test, had a 3.4% CO level in his blood- adults who do not smoke should test less than 2.3%. The same officer had received medical treatment back in April for symptoms including nausea, rapid heart rate and dizziness, however he had not been tested for carbon monoxide exposure at that time.

It is not clear exactly what caused the elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the officer’s blood.

The company that installed aftermarket equipment on the cruisers will examine them Thursday to ensure everything is properly sealed. According to the department’s Facebook posting, the company has assured police that they followed all factory recommendations when they made the installations.

