High levels of (CO) found in officers blood

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Contaminated cruisers, from Austin, Texas to Auburn, Massachusetts, poisonous fumes are backing up into police cruisers making officers sick. Now a police officer in the eastern Hampden County town of Holland has elevated levels of carbon monoxide in his blood. Holland’s police chief told 22News the officer is fine now. The officer recently got tested after hearing about the carbon monoxide issues linked to Police Interceptor Ford Explorers.

“It’s really just mind boggling,” said Herbert Duggan of Duggan Vehicle Equipment in Worcester.

Carbon Monoxide is seeping into some police cruisers making officers sick, including one in Holland. Ford Explorers that have been modified for police departments, called the “interceptor package,” are linked to the problem.

On Thursday, Holland’s police chief used a carbon monoxide detector to test for (CO) in one of his department Explorer’s during highway use.

“We did register up 31 ppm in this vehicle,” said Holland Police Chief Bryan Haughey.

(What should it be?)

“I would say it should be zero. We also have other cruisers that are not this model and they have zero readings as well,” said Chief Haughey.

Ford has said they’ll pay for any repairs to these police cruisers that are impacted by the carbon monoxide issue, but at this point the police departments are still looking for guidance.

“They’re (Ford) questioning some exterior lighting that’s placed on the vehicle so we’re working alongside Ford engineers our valued customers to come up with a solution to make officer safety a top priority,” said Duggan.

Ford believes the problem may be created when police departments drill holes to install lights or radio equipment, allowing exhaust to seep into the cruiser.

Ford engineers this month fixed several Auburn police cruisers after six officers were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Here are safe levels of Carbon Monoxide in parts per million.

0 PPM is fresh air.

9 PPM is the maximum recommended level inside.

Anything from 10-24 PPM is possible health effect with long term exposure. The levels in that Holland cruiser was 31 PPM.

Ford insists that drivers of regular unaltered Explorers should not be concerned.