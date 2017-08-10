Heading to Foxborough? Here’s your Patriots pre-season game forecast

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Heading to the first New England Patriots pre-season game Thursday night? 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin is Working For You with a game time forecast.

Patriots’ Gillette Stadium is located southwest of Boston in Foxborough, along Route 1. The weather should be fantastic with mostly sunny skies at 7:00 p.m. and temperatures near 80 degrees.

By 11:00 p.m. when the game is wrapping up, temperatures will have dropped into the upper 60s, so having a light jacket to throw on once the game’s over isn’t a bad idea.

Don’t forget you can watch the game right here on 22News!

WWLP-22News is broadcasting all four of the upcoming pre-season New England Patriots games.

August 10 at 7:30 p.m. – Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots*

August 19 at 8:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Houston Texans

August 25 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

August 31 at 7:30 p.m. – New York Giants at New England Patriots

Jeopardy! will air immediately following the August 10 and 31 games.

22News Reporter Hector Molina is on his way to Gillette Stadium to speak with fans about how they’re feeling about the upcoming season. Get a pre-game sneak peak on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.