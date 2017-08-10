Habitat for Humanity builds homes in Pioneer Valley

The organization aims to make home ownership accessible and affordable

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Habitat for Humanity is making a big impact in western Massachusetts.

The Pioneer Valley chapter of Habitat for Humanity is building homes in North Amherst and Greenfield. Volunteers build these homes for hard-working underprivileged families.

The organization has made home ownership accessible and affordable for low income families in Hampshire and Franklin counties, for nearly three decades.

Lindsay Berry, of Habitat for Humanity Pioneer Valley said, “Everybody can do something to help out others. A little bit of helping out can really lift up and inspire.”

Habitat for Humanity Pioneer Valley told 22News there is growing demand to help struggling families in Western Massachusetts.

