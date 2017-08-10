Granby police looking for owner of lost llama

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you or someone you know is missing their llama, Granby police are hoping to talk with you.

At 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Granby police tweeted out that they are searching for the owner of a missing llama. In the tweet itself, Granby officers wanted to make it clear that this was not a joke.

Granby Animal Control responded to several reports of a llama wandering the Notch Road area at about 8:30 this morning. The animal was recovered and checked by a vet, according to Granby officers.

The llama is being fostered by an area resident with expertise in the species until the owner can be located. If you have any information that could help Granby officers reunite the llama with its owner, you’re asked to call Granby police at 860-844-5535.

