Caught on Camera: Purse explodes

KSNV's Denise Rosch Published:
Battery inside woman's purse explodes during Boulder City, Nevada city council meeting, leaving her with serious burns.

(KSNV) What starts as a typical city council meeting Tuesday in Boulder City, Nevada turned into anything but after a woman sitting in the back of the room suddenly was on fire after her purse burst into flames.

Roger Hall, the director of Boulder City Parks and Recreation, was one of the first people who rushed to help.

“We hear this awful noise,” he said. “It sounded like a bookshelf or picture falling off the wall.

“She was kind of in shock because it happened so fast. She was on fire; her purse was on fire. Kind of a crazy scene.”
Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson says the woman was burned on her leg, treated at the scene and sent home.

“I believe it was a battery malfunction that ignited the contents of her purse,” Nicholson said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2usgGbA

