Buying vs. Renting: One cheaper than the other in Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To buy or to rent a home. That’s the question that thousands of people ask themselves each year. They each have pros and cons.

Springfield is called the city of homes, and if you can afford to buy one, you should. A new study found it’s a lot cheaper than renting. Lets break down the numbers.

On average you’ll pay 1,100 a month for a three bedroom apartment in the Pioneer Valley. But you’ll only pay $950 a month for $200,000 home at a roughly 4% interest rate over 30 years.

Realtor Joe Kelley of Kelley & Katzer Real Estate in West Springfield told 22News buying builds up equity.

“But when you are renting, you are not building any equity. You are helping your landlords pay for their mortgage. So unless you are a good saver, you don’t have much to show for it after your lease is up,” said Kelley.

But people told 22News it’s about more than money. Sometimes their life situation doesn’t allow them to buy.

“Some people rent for a shirt time or sometimes they don’t have the amount of money to put down. My son would like to buy the house but he is not ready,” said Ida Gamidona of Hampden.

Massachusetts is one of 24 states where it’s considered a lot more expensive to rent. The average monthly Massachusetts rent is $2,500 compared to $1,950 mortgage.

“When you buy a home. If you do relocate you can always keep it and rent it out. We are seeing a spike in first time home buyer gravitating toward a two or three family home. That way they can have half of their mortgage paid for and only have to deal with one tenant,” said Kelley.”

And while buying is cheaper, renters won’t have to deal with a large down payment. Sometimes utilities come paid and property maintenance is included.