Board members appointed to Cannabis Advisory Board

Voters legalized recreational marijuana last November

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders recently appointed several stakeholders to a Cannabis Advisory Board. Those board members will now evaluate the regulation and taxation of marijuana.

Voters legalized recreational marijuana last November, setting several regulations for the industry.

However, lawmakers re-wrote the law, imposing stricter and more specific regulations. From now on, those regulations will be assessed by a 25-member Cannabis Advisory Board.

Governor Charlie Baker, the attorney general, and the state treasurer each appointed five members, and the remaining 10 are outlined by the law. They include representatives from public health, agriculture and law enforcement.

Taxing and regulating marijuana in Massachusetts

The board will study and make recommendations to the Cannabis Control Commission on the regulation and taxation of marijuana. Sales will be taxed at a maximum 20 percent.

Jim Borghesani, Communications Director of “Yes on 4,” told 22News, “We charge them with taking a look at this tax rate. Their mandate is every year to make a recommendation to the legislature regarding the tax rate so we certainly hope they do that.”

Under current law, board members are set to serve a two year term on the Cannabis Advisory Board.

Gov. Baker signs final marijuana bill into law

