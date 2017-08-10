Bernardston considering to prohibit truckers from using noisy “jake brakes”

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Tractor trailers are big and they can be loud.

Several Massachusetts cities and towns have banned truck drivers from using their engine brake, or jake brake, which can be very noisy.

“They’re just a nuisance, I mean quiet towns you want quiet that’s why you move there,” said Diane Redmond of Whately.

Bernardston is considering banning jake braking too.

“A lot of residents hear these brakes especially during the summer time and they can be a source of noise pollution,” said Hugh Campbell, Town Coordinator of Bernardston.

Almost all tractor-trailers have these jake brakes, but using them is different depending on the vehicle. On some big rigs, you can engage it by pressing a button on the steering wheel. When activated, the jake brake opens the engines’ exhaust valves and releases compressed air to help slow the vehicle down.

“Our brakes heat up quite a bit if you keep hitting the brakes,” said Johnnie Mosle of Grand Prairie, Texas. “You can hit that jake brake and put it in a lower gear, and it’ll keep you at a low speed while you’re rolling.”

Not all big rigs are loud. Some carry a muffler which reduces the jake brake’s sound. Truck drivers can be fined up to $300 in communities where jake braking is banned.

Bernardston Town Coordinator Hugh Campbell told 22News a vote on the bylaw won’t take place until their annual Town Meeting in May of next year.