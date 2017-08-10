Bail set for mother accused of triggering Amber Alert in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Bail was set at $500,000 on Thursday for the woman accused of triggering an Amber Alert in Central Massachusetts, Wednesday night.

Thirty-eight year old Lee-Ann Rickheit was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder.

State Police said she threatened to harm her 3-year old daughter Wednesday night, and took off with her.

The two were found just before 3 a.m., Thursday morning, in a running car in Charlton. The tailpipe had been stuffed with clothing, blocking the exhaust.

Police said the little girl is in good condition.

