Assignment Editor

By Published:
One Broadcast Center Chicopee, Ma 01013 (413) 377-2200

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, is seeking an Assignment Editor.  The Assignment Editor facilitates day to day coverage of the News Department and assists with day to day planning of newscasts.  The duties and responsibilities include:
* Determines priority and assigns coverage to breaking stores.
* Coordinates coverage crews in the field.
* Reads and edits news copy to ensure slanderous, libelous and profane statements are avoided or deleted.

* Telephones agencies and facilities and monitors other stations to obtain relevant information.
* Assist with brain storming of new story ideas.
* Maintain story files.

* Directs and/or participates in writing and editing activities.

HOURS:        TBD

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIREDBachelor’s degree in broadcasting or journalism preferred.  Minimum 2-3 years related experience and/or training.

APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5945

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s