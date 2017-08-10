WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, is seeking an Assignment Editor. The Assignment Editor facilitates day to day coverage of the News Department and assists with day to day planning of newscasts. The duties and responsibilities include:

* Determines priority and assigns coverage to breaking stores.

* Coordinates coverage crews in the field.

* Reads and edits news copy to ensure slanderous, libelous and profane statements are avoided or deleted.

* Telephones agencies and facilities and monitors other stations to obtain relevant information.

* Assist with brain storming of new story ideas.

* Maintain story files.

* Directs and/or participates in writing and editing activities.

HOURS: TBD

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting or journalism preferred. Minimum 2-3 years related experience and/or training.

APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5945

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.