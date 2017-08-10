22News’ Tashanea Whitlow to fly with the Geico Skytypers!

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re still a few days away from the Westfield International Air Show, but 22News has an early look of what it’s like to fly in a vintage WWII aircraft.

22News Reporter Tashanea Whitlow will be suiting up Thursday morning to take a flight with the world-famous Geico Skytypers. The team’s air show route includes low-level precision flying and more than 20 combat tactics and maneuvers commonly used during WWII and the Korean Conflict.

The 75-year-old aircraft are housed and maintained in Farmingdale, New York. They’ve been retrofitted to type giant messages in the sky, and are able to produce 1,000 foot tall messages in a wingtip-to-wingtip formation.

