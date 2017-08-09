Worcester Police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old girl

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have issued an Amber Alert for a three year old girl who they say was taken by her mother Wednesday evening.

State Police said officers from Worcester received calls around 7:45 p.m., about Ella Abbott of 339 Greenwood Street being taken by her mother Leeann Rickheit, who allegedly made threats to harm the child.

Abbott is described as a 3-year-old, white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 3 feet tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple or dark colored top.

Rickheit is described as a 38-year-old, white female with light brown hair, blue eyes, 5’11” tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Rickheit is believed to be driving a blue, 2007 Hyundai Sonata bearing Massachusetts registration 4PG367.

Police believe Rickheit could be in the Charlton area and traveling on the Mass Pike in that area.

You are asked to call Worcester Police at (508) 799-8606 or dial 911 if you see either of them or have information.