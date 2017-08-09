Two arrested on drug charges during Greenfield traffic stop

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and woman from out of state were arrested on drug charges in Deerfield Tuesday following a traffic stop on Route 5.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, a trooper pulled over an SUV on Route 5 at around 2:10 a.m., after noticing its registration plates belonged to a different vehicle.

The driver, 31-year-old Nathaniel Aikens of Brooklyn, New York, and his passenger 22-year-old Janiqua Wright of Richmond, Virginia, were arrested after troopers allegedly found 154 grams of heroin and 54 grams of cocaine inside the car.

They’re both being charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and unlawfully attaching plates.