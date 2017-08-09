Suspected cop killer captured

KSHB's Dia Wall Published: Updated:
Man accused of gunning down Missouri police officer during Sunday traffic stop captured after 48-hour manhunt.

(KSHB/NBC News) The man accused of killing a Clinton, Missouri police officer during a Sunday night traffic stop has been captured.

Authorities acting on a citizen tip arrested Ian McCarthy, 39, Tuesday evening after a nearly 48-hour manhunt.

McCarthy has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Clinton police officer Gary Micheal.

When authorities caught up to McCarthy he was unarmed taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say Officer Michael was shot to death after he pulled over a Dodge Nitro for a registration violation, and the driver, McCarthy, got out and opened fire.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2wnn3Ko

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s