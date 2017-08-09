Suspected cop killer captured

(KSHB/NBC News) The man accused of killing a Clinton, Missouri police officer during a Sunday night traffic stop has been captured.

Authorities acting on a citizen tip arrested Ian McCarthy, 39, Tuesday evening after a nearly 48-hour manhunt.

McCarthy has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Clinton police officer Gary Micheal.

When authorities caught up to McCarthy he was unarmed taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say Officer Michael was shot to death after he pulled over a Dodge Nitro for a registration violation, and the driver, McCarthy, got out and opened fire.

